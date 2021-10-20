business Favourable base likely to boost Q2 performance of Asian Paints, JSW Steel Index heavyweights Asian Paints and JSW Steel will report their earnings for Q2FY22 on October 21. Asian Paints is likely to see healthy growth on all counts on the back of low base of last year and market share gains from the organised sector. JSW Steel is expected to see strong YoY growth as well. Take a look at the detailed preview