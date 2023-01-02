 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Will domestic institutions continue to buy equities in 2023?

Ravindra Sonavane
Jan 02, 2023 / 10:28 AM IST

In 2022, inflows from domestic institutional investors overshadowed foreign portfolio investments. However, the pace of inflows began slowing in July 2022 and only picked up last month.

After losing pace in the last few months, inflows from domestic institutional investors have started rising again in local markets, with December witnessing the most buying in six months.

Domestic institutional investors (DII) had bought Rs 24,159 crore in December 2022, their biggest monthly buying since June 2022. In 2022, DIIs had bought Rs 2.76 trillion worth of Indian equities. In December, equity mutual funds recorded a healthy inflow of Rs 10,895 crore, while in November, systematic investment plans (SIP) reached an all-time high of over Rs 13,306 crore.

“We believe that as long as the growth story of corporate India is intact and the outlook is promising, buying may continue... we may see a few months where you may see profit booking from DIIs due to factors like higher redemption from investors, a changing macro-economic scenario, revision on growth outlook etc,” said Amit Nadekar, Senior Equity Fund Manager, LIC Mutual Fund Asset Management Ltd.

Some analysts also said that of late DIIs had started to buy Indian equities to take advantage of recent market corrections. In December, both the Sensex and Nifty had declined nearly 3.6% each amid a resurgence in Covid in China, fears of further tightening of rates by central banks around the world, and a looming recession. This could be a major opportunity for India to leverage its strength and gain more dominance in global markets, say the analysts.

Slow, but not quite out