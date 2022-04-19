Why markets have fallen in eight out of nine sessions

Indian markets slumped further in volatile trade after stocks of the HDFC twins and Infosys extended losses. Talk of the US Federal Reserve going in for tapering quicker than expected and geopolitical tensions around Russia warning Sweden and Finland against NATO membership also had investors worried.

At close, the Sensex settled 1.23 percent lower at 56,463 points, while the Nifty fell 1.25 percent to 16,958 points. Both benchmarks have now declined for eight of nine trading sessions, shedding over 7 percent each. Investors lost Rs 10 lakh crore in market value over this period.

“Intensification of geopolitical tension and hyperinflation as crude and metal price rise worried the market. The Indian IT sector continued to lead the downtrend following sectorial headwinds highlighted in weak Q4 results. Quick sell-off was witnessed during the closing hours led by banking stocks due to FII (foreign institutional investor) selling as the global market weakened,” said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

Analysts say the world continues to witness the fallout of the Russia-Ukraine war. Over the near term, issues arising from disruptions due to the conflict and sanctions on Russian products would have high negative bearing on global and Indian equities

Here are some of the factors for the falling markets:

1 Worsening Russia-Ukraine war

Russia on April 19 called on Ukrainian forces to “immediately lay down arms” and issued a new ultimatum for the defenders of the besieged port city of Mariupol to give up their resistance.

Russia’s military shelled southern and eastern Ukraine overnight, with President Volodymyr Zelensky saying Moscow had launched a new campaign focused on conquering the eastern Donbas region. US President Joe Biden will hold a call with key allies later in the day to discuss the situation in Ukraine. The meeting comes amid efforts to coordinate supplies of heavy weapons to Kyiv as it prepares to counter Russia’s push in the east.

2 FPI selling continues

After a brief respite, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have begun selling in Indian markets, adding to volatility. FIIs sold around $2 billion in equities in the last six sessions amid expected tightening of policy by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on surging inflation.

The RBI in its recent bimonthly policy raised the annual inflation forecast to 5.7 percent from 4.5 percent, which analysts say indicates a rate hike in coming months.

3 Infosys, HDFC Bank’s poor performance

Weak earnings from Infosys and HDFC Bank have spooked markets, analysts said. Infosys’ margins were down 193 basis points (bps) quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) 21.6 percent. Following this, many brokerages have downgraded expectations with Jefferies India cutting Infosys’ margin estimates by 100-170 bps, pegging it at 21.9 percent in FY22. Nomura Research expects FY23F EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) margin to drop 100 bps year-on-year (y-o-y) to 22 percent and FY22-24 earnings per share by 5-7 percent primarily on our lower margin expectations.

HDFC Bank and HDFC Ltd have been under pressure for the past few sessions. Both stocks surged over 10 percent after news of the merger of the two companies but have since erased all gains on expectations that the merger will not address investor concerns over slowing growth and declining margins.

Analysts believe post-merger, loan growth will likely slow and be a lot more dependent on economic conditions, and that the ability to distinctly deliver superior loan growth would be challenging.

Despite strong loan growth (21 percent y-o-y), HDFC Bank reported an operationally weak set of numbers with historic low core net interest margin (4.0 percent), muted net interest income growth and multi-years low pre-provision operating profit growth (at 5 percent y-o-y).

4 Fed’s expected aggressive stance

The Federal Reserve Bank of St Louis president James Bullard said the US central bank needs to move quickly to raise interest rates to around 3.5 percent this year, with multiple half-point hikes and that it shouldn’t rule out rate increases of 75 bps.

Fed chair Jerome Powell has said a 50-bps increase is possible at the Fed’s May 3-4 meeting. Comments by his colleagues since have hardened expectations that they’ll make that move, as officials extend a hawkish pivot to curb the hottest inflation since 1981.

5 World Bank cuts global growth

Global markets were under pressure also because the World Bank cut its forecast for global economic expansion this year on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and is planning to mobilise a funding package bigger than the Covid-19 response for nations to deal with various resulting and ongoing crises.

The Washington-based institution has lowered its estimate for global growth in 2022 to 3.2 percent from a January prediction of 4.1 percent.

(with inputs from Bloomberg)





