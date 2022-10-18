White Organic Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 95.31 crore, up 1661.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 95.31 crore in September 2022 up 1661.44% from Rs. 5.41 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.72 crore in September 2022 up 68.56% from Rs. 0.42 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.34 crore in September 2022 up 135.09% from Rs. 0.57 crore in September 2021.

White Organic EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.39 in September 2021.

White Organic shares closed at 140.20 on October 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.26% returns over the last 6 months and 52.39% over the last 12 months.