White Organic Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 70.57 crore, up 121.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 70.57 crore in September 2022 up 121.5% from Rs. 31.86 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.85 crore in September 2022 up 0.64% from Rs. 3.82 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.14 crore in September 2022 up 22.67% from Rs. 4.19 crore in September 2021.

White Organic EPS has increased to Rs. 1.10 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.09 in September 2021.

White Organic shares closed at 14.03 on October 27, 2022 (BSE) and has given -7.09% returns over the last 6 months and 80.80% over the last 12 months.