White Organic Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 45.74 crore, up 369.7% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 45.74 crore in September 2018 up 369.7% from Rs. 9.74 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.02 crore in September 2018 up 274.47% from Rs. 0.81 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.22 crore in September 2018 up 292.68% from Rs. 0.82 crore in September 2017.

White Organic EPS has increased to Rs. 1.73 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.65 in September 2017.

White Organic shares closed at 68.85 on October 30, 2018 (BSE) and has given -30.14% returns over the last 6 months and -27.03% over the last 12 months.