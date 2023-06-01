English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    White Organic Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.60 crore, down 76.7% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 11:33 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for White Organic Agro are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.60 crore in March 2023 down 76.7% from Rs. 58.39 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.83 crore in March 2023 down 193.49% from Rs. 3.03 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.84 crore in March 2023 down 169.61% from Rs. 4.08 crore in March 2022.

    White Organic shares closed at 6.65 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -51.25% returns over the last 6 months and -45.13% over the last 12 months.

    White Organic Agro
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.6020.8858.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.6020.8858.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods17.0925.4367.09
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-----12.89
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.280.120.32
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.220.34-0.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.98-5.013.93
    Other Income2.140.230.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.84-4.784.08
    Interest0.86----
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.71-4.784.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.71-4.784.08
    Tax-0.87-1.201.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.83-3.583.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.83-3.583.03
    Equity Share Capital35.0035.0035.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.81-1.020.87
    Diluted EPS-0.81-1.020.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.81-1.020.87
    Diluted EPS-0.81-1.020.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Diamond Cutting & Jewellery & Precious Metals #Earnings First-Cut #Results #White Organic #White Organic Agro
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 11:22 am