White Organic Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.60 crore, down 76.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.60 crore in March 2023 down 76.7% from Rs. 58.39 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.83 crore in March 2023 down 193.49% from Rs. 3.03 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.84 crore in March 2023 down 169.61% from Rs. 4.08 crore in March 2022.

White Organic shares closed at 6.65 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -51.25% returns over the last 6 months and -45.13% over the last 12 months.