White Organic Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.60 crore, down 76.7% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for White Organic Agro are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.60 crore in March 2023 down 76.7% from Rs. 58.39 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.83 crore in March 2023 down 193.49% from Rs. 3.03 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.84 crore in March 2023 down 169.61% from Rs. 4.08 crore in March 2022.
White Organic shares closed at 6.65 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -51.25% returns over the last 6 months and -45.13% over the last 12 months.
|White Organic Agro
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.60
|20.88
|58.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.60
|20.88
|58.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|17.09
|25.43
|67.09
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|-12.89
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.28
|0.12
|0.32
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.22
|0.34
|-0.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.98
|-5.01
|3.93
|Other Income
|2.14
|0.23
|0.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.84
|-4.78
|4.08
|Interest
|0.86
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.71
|-4.78
|4.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.71
|-4.78
|4.08
|Tax
|-0.87
|-1.20
|1.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.83
|-3.58
|3.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.83
|-3.58
|3.03
|Equity Share Capital
|35.00
|35.00
|35.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.81
|-1.02
|0.87
|Diluted EPS
|-0.81
|-1.02
|0.87
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.81
|-1.02
|0.87
|Diluted EPS
|-0.81
|-1.02
|0.87
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited