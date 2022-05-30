White Organic Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.39 crore, down 11.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.39 crore in March 2022 down 11.38% from Rs. 65.89 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.03 crore in March 2022 up 1777.03% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.08 crore in March 2022 up 1800% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2021.

White Organic EPS has increased to Rs. 0.87 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in March 2021.

White Organic shares closed at 11.92 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)