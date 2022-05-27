White Organic Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.47 crore, down 93.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.47 crore in March 2022 down 93.2% from Rs. 36.30 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2022 up 182.5% from Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2022 up 210.28% from Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2021.

White Organic EPS has increased to Rs. 0.61 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.74 in March 2021.

White Organic shares closed at 175.85 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)