White Organic Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.46 crore, up 260.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.46 crore in June 2022 up 260.99% from Rs. 18.96 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.80 crore in June 2022 up 108.22% from Rs. 1.83 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.08 crore in June 2022 up 108.2% from Rs. 2.44 crore in June 2021.

White Organic EPS has increased to Rs. 1.09 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.52 in June 2021.

White Organic shares closed at 12.79 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -27.49% returns over the last 6 months and 62.93% over the last 12 months.