White Organic Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 137.70 crore, up 2248.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 137.70 crore in June 2022 up 2248.8% from Rs. 5.86 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.09 crore in June 2022 up 425.55% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.09 crore in June 2022 up 294.34% from Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2021.

White Organic EPS has increased to Rs. 0.64 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.36 in June 2021.

White Organic shares closed at 144.95 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -42.41% returns over the last 6 months and 98.89% over the last 12 months.