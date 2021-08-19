White Organic Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 18.96 crore, up 19.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.96 crore in June 2021 up 19.69% from Rs. 15.84 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.83 crore in June 2021 up 64.33% from Rs. 1.11 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.44 crore in June 2021 up 63.76% from Rs. 1.49 crore in June 2020.

White Organic EPS has increased to Rs. 0.52 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.32 in June 2020.

White Organic shares closed at 7.50 on August 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given 47.93% returns over the last 6 months and 39.93% over the last 12 months.