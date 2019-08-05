White Organic Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 30.80 crore, up 10.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.80 crore in June 2019 up 10.33% from Rs. 27.91 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.61 crore in June 2019 up 94.77% from Rs. 1.85 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.93 crore in June 2019 up 91.71% from Rs. 2.05 crore in June 2018.

White Organic EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.03 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.06 in June 2018.

White Organic shares closed at 8.46 on August 02, 2019 (BSE) and has given -71.01% returns over the last 6 months and -76.47% over the last 12 months.