White Organic Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 50.58 crore, down 16.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.58 crore in December 2022 down 16.62% from Rs. 60.66 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2022 down 72.65% from Rs. 5.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.31 crore in December 2022 down 66.76% from Rs. 6.95 crore in December 2021.