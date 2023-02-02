English
    White Organic Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 50.58 crore, down 16.62% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 02:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for White Organic Retail are:

    Net Sales at Rs 50.58 crore in December 2022 down 16.62% from Rs. 60.66 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2022 down 72.65% from Rs. 5.20 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.31 crore in December 2022 down 66.76% from Rs. 6.95 crore in December 2021.

    White Organic Retail
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations50.5895.3160.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations50.5895.3160.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods43.3199.1653.70
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.06-5.21--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.040.09
    Depreciation0.000.010.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.050.230.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.111.096.84
    Other Income0.190.230.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.311.336.95
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.311.336.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.311.336.95
    Tax0.880.611.75
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.420.725.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.420.725.20
    Equity Share Capital32.7232.7210.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.430.224.77
    Diluted EPS0.430.224.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.430.224.77
    Diluted EPS0.430.224.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited