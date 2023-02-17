White Organic Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.88 crore, down 57.26% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for White Organic Agro are:
Net Sales at Rs 20.88 crore in December 2022 down 57.26% from Rs. 48.84 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.58 crore in December 2022 down 248.84% from Rs. 2.40 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.78 crore in December 2022 down 256.72% from Rs. 3.05 crore in December 2021.
White Organic shares closed at 9.75 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -26.02% returns over the last 6 months and -47.27% over the last 12 months.
|
|White Organic Agro
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|20.88
|70.57
|48.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|20.88
|70.57
|48.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|25.43
|66.06
|45.90
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.12
|0.11
|0.03
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.34
|0.14
|0.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.01
|4.26
|2.82
|Other Income
|0.23
|0.88
|0.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.78
|5.14
|3.05
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.78
|5.14
|3.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.78
|5.14
|3.05
|Tax
|-1.20
|1.29
|0.64
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.58
|3.85
|2.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.58
|3.85
|2.41
|Equity Share Capital
|35.00
|35.00
|35.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.02
|1.10
|0.69
|Diluted EPS
|-1.02
|1.10
|0.69
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.02
|1.10
|0.69
|Diluted EPS
|-1.02
|1.10
|0.69
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited