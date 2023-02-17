 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
White Organic Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.88 crore, down 57.26% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:07 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for White Organic Agro are:

Net Sales at Rs 20.88 crore in December 2022 down 57.26% from Rs. 48.84 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.58 crore in December 2022 down 248.84% from Rs. 2.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.78 crore in December 2022 down 256.72% from Rs. 3.05 crore in December 2021.

White Organic Agro
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 20.88 70.57 48.84
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 20.88 70.57 48.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 25.43 66.06 45.90
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.12 0.11 0.03
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.34 0.14 0.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.01 4.26 2.82
Other Income 0.23 0.88 0.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.78 5.14 3.05
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.78 5.14 3.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -4.78 5.14 3.05
Tax -1.20 1.29 0.64
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.58 3.85 2.41
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.58 3.85 2.41
Equity Share Capital 35.00 35.00 35.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.02 1.10 0.69
Diluted EPS -1.02 1.10 0.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.02 1.10 0.69
Diluted EPS -1.02 1.10 0.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited