White Organic Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.88 crore, down 57.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.88 crore in December 2022 down 57.26% from Rs. 48.84 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.58 crore in December 2022 down 248.84% from Rs. 2.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.78 crore in December 2022 down 256.72% from Rs. 3.05 crore in December 2021.

White Organic shares closed at 9.75 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -26.02% returns over the last 6 months and -47.27% over the last 12 months.