    White Organic Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.88 crore, down 57.26% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for White Organic Agro are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20.88 crore in December 2022 down 57.26% from Rs. 48.84 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.58 crore in December 2022 down 248.84% from Rs. 2.40 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.78 crore in December 2022 down 256.72% from Rs. 3.05 crore in December 2021.

    White Organic shares closed at 9.75 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -26.02% returns over the last 6 months and -47.27% over the last 12 months.

    White Organic Agro
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.8870.5748.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations20.8870.5748.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods25.4366.0645.90
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.120.110.03
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.340.140.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.014.262.82
    Other Income0.230.880.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.785.143.05
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.785.143.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-4.785.143.05
    Tax-1.201.290.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.583.852.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.583.852.41
    Equity Share Capital35.0035.0035.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.021.100.69
    Diluted EPS-1.021.100.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.021.100.69
    Diluted EPS-1.021.100.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

