White Organic Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 48.84 crore, up 279.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.84 crore in December 2021 up 279.07% from Rs. 12.89 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.40 crore in December 2021 up 624.4% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.05 crore in December 2021 up 593.18% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2020.

White Organic EPS has increased to Rs. 0.69 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.09 in December 2020.

White Organic shares closed at 17.33 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 120.76% returns over the last 6 months and 243.17% over the last 12 months.