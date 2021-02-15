White Organic Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 12.89 crore, down 61.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.89 crore in December 2020 down 61.63% from Rs. 33.58 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2020 down 86.08% from Rs. 2.38 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2020 down 83.46% from Rs. 2.66 crore in December 2019.

White Organic EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.68 in December 2019.

White Organic shares closed at 5.19 on February 12, 2021 (BSE) and has given -1.89% returns over the last 6 months and -31.89% over the last 12 months.