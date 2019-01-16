White Organic Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 43.13 crore, up 276.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.13 crore in December 2018 up 276.27% from Rs. 11.46 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.59 crore in December 2018 up 1393.46% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.81 crore in December 2018 up 1424% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2017.

White Organic EPS has increased to Rs. 2.05 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.19 in December 2017.

White Organic shares closed at 64.00 on January 15, 2019 (BSE) and has given -10.99% returns over the last 6 months and -47.78% over the last 12 months.