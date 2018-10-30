White Organic Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 81.44 crore, Up 134.29% Q-o-Q.

Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for White Organic Agro are: Net Sales at Rs 81.44 crore in September 2018 Up 134.29% from Rs. 34.76 crore in September 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.01 crore in September 2018 Up 149.45% from Rs. 2.01 crore in September 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.61 crore in September 2018 Up 153.85% from Rs. 2.21 crore in September 2017. White Organic EPS has Increased to Rs. 2.86 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.61 in September 2017. White Organic shares closed at 66.55 on October 29, 2018 (BSE) and has given -32.47% returns over the last 6 months and -29.46% over the last 12 months. White Organic Agro Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 81.44 74.75 34.76 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 81.44 74.75 34.76 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 75.85 69.24 32.41 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.35 0.03 -0.01 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.19 0.20 0.18 Depreciation 0.03 0.02 0.01 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.69 0.70 0.49 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.04 4.56 1.67 Other Income 0.54 0.49 0.53 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.58 5.05 2.20 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.58 5.05 2.20 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 5.58 5.05 2.20 Tax 0.40 0.39 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.18 4.66 2.20 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.18 4.66 2.20 Minority Interest -0.17 -- -0.19 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 5.01 4.66 2.01 Equity Share Capital 17.50 17.50 12.50 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.86 2.66 1.61 Diluted EPS 2.86 2.66 1.61 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.86 2.66 1.61 Diluted EPS 2.86 2.66 1.61 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Oct 30, 2018 12:34 pm