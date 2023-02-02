White Organic Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 50.58 crore, down 16.62% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for White Organic Retail are:Net Sales at Rs 50.58 crore in December 2022 down 16.62% from Rs. 60.66 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2022 down 72.71% from Rs. 5.20 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.31 crore in December 2022 down 66.76% from Rs. 6.95 crore in December 2021.
White Organic EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.43 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.77 in December 2021.
|White Organic shares closed at 145.65 on February 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given 12.78% returns over the last 6 months and -15.02% over the last 12 months.
|White Organic Retail
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|50.58
|95.31
|60.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|50.58
|95.31
|60.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|43.31
|99.16
|53.70
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.06
|-5.21
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.04
|0.09
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.05
|0.23
|0.02
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.12
|1.09
|6.84
|Other Income
|0.19
|0.23
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.31
|1.33
|6.95
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.31
|1.33
|6.95
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.31
|1.33
|6.95
|Tax
|0.89
|0.61
|1.75
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.42
|0.72
|5.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.42
|0.72
|5.20
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1.42
|0.72
|5.20
|Equity Share Capital
|32.72
|32.72
|10.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.43
|0.22
|4.77
|Diluted EPS
|0.43
|0.22
|4.77
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.43
|0.22
|4.77
|Diluted EPS
|0.43
|0.22
|4.77
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited