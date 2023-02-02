 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
White Organic Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 50.58 crore, down 16.62% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 02:56 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for White Organic Retail are:Net Sales at Rs 50.58 crore in December 2022 down 16.62% from Rs. 60.66 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2022 down 72.71% from Rs. 5.20 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.31 crore in December 2022 down 66.76% from Rs. 6.95 crore in December 2021.
White Organic EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.43 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.77 in December 2021. White Organic shares closed at 145.65 on February 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given 12.78% returns over the last 6 months and -15.02% over the last 12 months.
White Organic Retail
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations50.5895.3160.66
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations50.5895.3160.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods43.3199.1653.70
Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.06-5.21--
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.030.040.09
Depreciation0.000.010.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.050.230.02
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.121.096.84
Other Income0.190.230.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.311.336.95
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.311.336.95
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2.311.336.95
Tax0.890.611.75
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.420.725.20
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.420.725.20
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.420.725.20
Equity Share Capital32.7232.7210.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.430.224.77
Diluted EPS0.430.224.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.430.224.77
Diluted EPS0.430.224.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

