 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Whirlpool Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,488.91 crore, down 7.35% Y-o-Y

Nov 02, 2022 / 03:22 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Whirlpool of India. are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,488.91 crore in September 2022 down 7.35% from Rs. 1,607.10 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.62 crore in September 2022 down 48.25% from Rs. 78.49 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 93.54 crore in September 2022 down 36.6% from Rs. 147.53 crore in September 2021.

Whirlpool EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.20 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.19 in September 2021.

Whirlpool shares closed at 1,564.55 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.95% returns over the last 6 months and -26.15% over the last 12 months.

Whirlpool of India.
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,488.91 1,983.74 1,607.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,488.91 1,983.74 1,607.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 911.60 1,232.47 844.09
Purchase of Traded Goods 57.71 199.00 140.79
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 76.79 -13.19 88.09
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 148.14 154.82 147.76
Depreciation 35.81 41.20 32.64
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 222.46 293.23 256.97
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.40 76.21 96.76
Other Income 21.33 30.90 18.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 57.73 107.11 114.89
Interest 2.10 2.10 5.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 55.63 105.01 108.98
Exceptional Items -- -- -2.11
P/L Before Tax 55.63 105.01 106.87
Tax 15.01 27.11 28.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 40.62 77.90 78.49
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 40.62 77.90 78.49
Equity Share Capital 126.87 126.87 126.87
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.20 6.14 6.19
Diluted EPS 3.20 6.14 6.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.20 6.14 6.19
Diluted EPS 3.20 6.14 6.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Consumer Goods - White Goods #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Whirlpool #Whirlpool of India.
first published: Nov 2, 2022 03:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.