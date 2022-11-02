English
    Whirlpool Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,488.91 crore, down 7.35% Y-o-Y

    November 02, 2022
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Whirlpool of India. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,488.91 crore in September 2022 down 7.35% from Rs. 1,607.10 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.62 crore in September 2022 down 48.25% from Rs. 78.49 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 93.54 crore in September 2022 down 36.6% from Rs. 147.53 crore in September 2021.

    Whirlpool EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.20 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.19 in September 2021.

    Whirlpool shares closed at 1,564.55 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.95% returns over the last 6 months and -26.15% over the last 12 months.

    Whirlpool of India.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,488.911,983.741,607.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,488.911,983.741,607.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials911.601,232.47844.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods57.71199.00140.79
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks76.79-13.1988.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost148.14154.82147.76
    Depreciation35.8141.2032.64
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses222.46293.23256.97
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.4076.2196.76
    Other Income21.3330.9018.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax57.73107.11114.89
    Interest2.102.105.91
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax55.63105.01108.98
    Exceptional Items-----2.11
    P/L Before Tax55.63105.01106.87
    Tax15.0127.1128.38
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities40.6277.9078.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period40.6277.9078.49
    Equity Share Capital126.87126.87126.87
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.206.146.19
    Diluted EPS3.206.146.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.206.146.19
    Diluted EPS3.206.146.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
