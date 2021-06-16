Whirlpool Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,779.39 crore, up 31.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,779.39 crore in March 2021 up 31.45% from Rs. 1,353.62 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 123.82 crore in March 2021 up 41.65% from Rs. 87.41 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 202.80 crore in March 2021 up 24.7% from Rs. 162.63 crore in March 2020.

Whirlpool EPS has increased to Rs. 9.76 in March 2021 from Rs. 6.89 in March 2020.

Whirlpool shares closed at 2,351.20 on June 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 8.88% returns over the last 6 months and 16.29% over the last 12 months.