    Whirlpool Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,922.85 crore, down 3.07% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Whirlpool of India. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,922.85 crore in June 2023 down 3.07% from Rs. 1,983.74 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.27 crore in June 2023 down 20.06% from Rs. 77.90 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 132.43 crore in June 2023 down 10.71% from Rs. 148.31 crore in June 2022.

    Whirlpool EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.91 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.14 in June 2022.

    Whirlpool shares closed at 1,471.35 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.29% returns over the last 6 months and -11.98% over the last 12 months.

    Whirlpool of India.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,922.851,565.231,983.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,922.851,565.231,983.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,134.50822.661,232.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods142.57379.34199.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks79.51-118.17-13.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost169.92157.09154.82
    Depreciation46.3545.5841.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses296.15234.50293.23
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax53.8544.2376.21
    Other Income32.2330.3330.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax86.0874.56107.11
    Interest6.915.032.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax79.1769.53105.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax79.1769.53105.01
    Tax16.9013.9327.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities62.2755.6077.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period62.2755.6077.90
    Equity Share Capital126.87126.87126.87
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.914.386.14
    Diluted EPS4.914.386.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.914.386.14
    Diluted EPS4.914.386.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 8, 2023 09:33 am

