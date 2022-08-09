 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Whirlpool Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,983.74 crore, up 47.97% Y-o-Y

Aug 09, 2022 / 11:36 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Whirlpool of India. are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,983.74 crore in June 2022 up 47.97% from Rs. 1,340.61 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 77.90 crore in June 2022 up 233.76% from Rs. 23.34 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 148.31 crore in June 2022 up 113.49% from Rs. 69.47 crore in June 2021.

Whirlpool EPS has increased to Rs. 6.14 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.84 in June 2021.

Whirlpool shares closed at 1,787.40 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.48% returns over the last 6 months and -16.67% over the last 12 months.

Whirlpool of India.
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,983.74 1,610.63 1,340.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,983.74 1,610.63 1,340.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,232.47 979.99 797.83
Purchase of Traded Goods 199.00 245.78 150.35
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -13.19 -124.36 -50.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 154.82 148.82 157.56
Depreciation 41.20 37.85 33.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 293.23 224.56 229.46
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 76.21 97.99 22.37
Other Income 30.90 12.53 14.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 107.11 110.52 36.37
Interest 2.10 3.98 3.68
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 105.01 106.54 32.69
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 105.01 106.54 32.69
Tax 27.11 27.01 9.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 77.90 79.53 23.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 77.90 79.53 23.34
Equity Share Capital 126.87 126.87 126.87
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.14 6.27 1.84
Diluted EPS 6.14 6.27 1.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.14 6.27 1.84
Diluted EPS 6.14 6.27 1.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 9, 2022 11:22 am
