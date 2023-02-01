Whirlpool Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,172.37 crore, down 18.31% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,172.37 1,488.91 1,435.06 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,172.37 1,488.91 1,435.06 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 813.63 911.60 674.29 Purchase of Traded Goods 92.50 57.71 90.40 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -82.73 76.79 231.05 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 145.93 148.14 144.31 Depreciation 38.76 35.81 32.69 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 184.00 222.46 220.64 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -19.72 36.40 41.68 Other Income 39.47 21.33 16.96 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.75 57.73 58.64 Interest 3.27 2.10 1.15 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.48 55.63 57.49 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 16.48 55.63 57.49 Tax 5.74 15.01 16.00 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.74 40.62 41.49 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.74 40.62 41.49 Equity Share Capital 126.87 126.87 126.87 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.85 3.20 3.27 Diluted EPS 0.85 3.20 3.27 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.85 3.20 3.27 Diluted EPS 0.85 3.20 3.27 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited