    Whirlpool Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,172.37 crore, down 18.31% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 11:31 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Whirlpool of India. are:Net Sales at Rs 1,172.37 crore in December 2022 down 18.31% from Rs. 1,435.06 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.74 crore in December 2022 down 74.11% from Rs. 41.49 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.51 crore in December 2022 down 35.94% from Rs. 91.33 crore in December 2021.
    Whirlpool EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.85 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.27 in December 2021.Whirlpool shares closed at 1,391.10 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.98% returns over the last 6 months and -24.14% over the last 12 months.
    Whirlpool of India.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,172.371,488.911,435.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,172.371,488.911,435.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials813.63911.60674.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods92.5057.7190.40
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-82.7376.79231.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost145.93148.14144.31
    Depreciation38.7635.8132.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses184.00222.46220.64
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-19.7236.4041.68
    Other Income39.4721.3316.96
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.7557.7358.64
    Interest3.272.101.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.4855.6357.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.4855.6357.49
    Tax5.7415.0116.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.7440.6241.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.7440.6241.49
    Equity Share Capital126.87126.87126.87
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.853.203.27
    Diluted EPS0.853.203.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.853.203.27
    Diluted EPS0.853.203.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited