Whirlpool Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,172.37 crore, down 18.31% Y-o-Y
February 01, 2023 / 11:31 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Whirlpool of India. are:Net Sales at Rs 1,172.37 crore in December 2022 down 18.31% from Rs. 1,435.06 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.74 crore in December 2022 down 74.11% from Rs. 41.49 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.51 crore in December 2022 down 35.94% from Rs. 91.33 crore in December 2021.
Whirlpool EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.85 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.27 in December 2021.
|Whirlpool shares closed at 1,391.10 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.98% returns over the last 6 months and -24.14% over the last 12 months.
|Whirlpool of India.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,172.37
|1,488.91
|1,435.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,172.37
|1,488.91
|1,435.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|813.63
|911.60
|674.29
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|92.50
|57.71
|90.40
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-82.73
|76.79
|231.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|145.93
|148.14
|144.31
|Depreciation
|38.76
|35.81
|32.69
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|184.00
|222.46
|220.64
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-19.72
|36.40
|41.68
|Other Income
|39.47
|21.33
|16.96
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|19.75
|57.73
|58.64
|Interest
|3.27
|2.10
|1.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|16.48
|55.63
|57.49
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|16.48
|55.63
|57.49
|Tax
|5.74
|15.01
|16.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|10.74
|40.62
|41.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|10.74
|40.62
|41.49
|Equity Share Capital
|126.87
|126.87
|126.87
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.85
|3.20
|3.27
|Diluted EPS
|0.85
|3.20
|3.27
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.85
|3.20
|3.27
|Diluted EPS
|0.85
|3.20
|3.27
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
