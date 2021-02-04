Whirlpool Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,493.98 crore, up 17.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,493.98 crore in December 2020 up 17.52% from Rs. 1,271.24 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.37 crore in December 2020 down 12.09% from Rs. 73.22 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 128.96 crore in December 2020 down 0.12% from Rs. 129.12 crore in December 2019.

Whirlpool EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.07 in December 2020 from Rs. 5.77 in December 2019.

Whirlpool shares closed at 2,578.50 on February 03, 2021 (BSE)