Whirlpool Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,209.92 crore, up 26.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,209.92 crore in December 2018 up 26.3% from Rs. 958.01 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.61 crore in December 2018 up 14.06% from Rs. 53.14 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 122.86 crore in December 2018 up 11.3% from Rs. 110.39 crore in December 2017.

Whirlpool shares closed at 1,518.75 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given -14.32% returns over the last 6 months and 11.25% over the last 12 months.