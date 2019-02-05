Whirlpool Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,209.92 crore, up 26.3% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Whirlpool of India. are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,209.92 crore in December 2018 up 26.3% from Rs. 958.01 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.61 crore in December 2018 up 14.06% from Rs. 53.14 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 122.86 crore in December 2018 up 11.3% from Rs. 110.39 crore in December 2017.
Whirlpool shares closed at 1,518.75 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given -14.32% returns over the last 6 months and 11.25% over the last 12 months.
|
|Whirlpool of India.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,209.92
|1,181.50
|958.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,209.92
|1,181.50
|958.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|641.85
|805.70
|426.29
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|56.00
|61.86
|77.91
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|67.51
|-134.80
|58.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|126.17
|115.80
|111.84
|Depreciation
|25.20
|26.92
|24.84
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|208.31
|225.18
|194.60
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|84.88
|80.84
|64.30
|Other Income
|12.78
|39.82
|21.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|97.66
|120.66
|85.55
|Interest
|3.75
|0.26
|2.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|93.91
|120.40
|83.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|93.91
|120.40
|83.36
|Tax
|33.30
|41.85
|30.22
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|60.61
|78.55
|53.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|60.61
|78.55
|53.14
|Equity Share Capital
|126.87
|126.87
|126.87
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|6.19
|4.19
|Diluted EPS
|--
|6.19
|4.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|6.19
|4.19
|Diluted EPS
|--
|6.19
|4.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited