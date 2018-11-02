Whirlpool of India September quarter net rises 7% to Rs 78.55 cr

Home appliances maker Whirlpool of India Friday reported 6.94 percent increase in net profit at Rs 78.55 crore for the quarter ended September 30. The company had posted net profit of Rs 73.45 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Total income during the second quarter stood at Rs 1,221.32 crore. It was Rs 1,187.35 crore in the corresponding period a year ago period, Whirlpool of India Ltd said in a BSE filing.

Shares of Whirlpool of India were trading 0.77 percent lower at Rs 1,375 apiece on BSE Friday.