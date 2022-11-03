 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Whirlpool Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,611.54 crore, up 0.28% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Whirlpool of India. are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,611.54 crore in September 2022 up 0.28% from Rs. 1,607.10 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.93 crore in September 2022 down 88.4% from Rs. 413.19 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 111.26 crore in September 2022 down 24.58% from Rs. 147.53 crore in September 2021.

Whirlpool EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.78 in September 2022 from Rs. 32.57 in September 2021.

Whirlpool shares closed at 1,545.50 on November 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given -4.47% returns over the last 6 months and -32.72% over the last 12 months.

Whirlpool of India.
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,611.54 2,081.00 1,607.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,611.54 2,081.00 1,607.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 951.73 1,261.69 844.09
Purchase of Traded Goods 106.46 222.35 140.79
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 57.39 -12.81 88.09
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 157.96 164.15 147.76
Depreciation 41.53 46.69 32.64
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 249.09 313.85 256.97
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.39 85.08 96.76
Other Income 22.34 31.72 18.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 69.73 116.80 114.89
Interest 2.73 2.68 5.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 67.00 114.12 108.98
Exceptional Items -- -- 324.59
P/L Before Tax 67.00 114.12 433.57
Tax 17.98 29.54 28.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 49.02 84.58 405.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 49.02 84.58 405.19
Minority Interest -1.09 -0.85 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- 8.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 47.93 83.73 413.19
Equity Share Capital 126.87 126.87 126.87
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.78 6.60 32.57
Diluted EPS 3.78 6.60 32.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.78 6.60 32.57
Diluted EPS 3.78 6.60 32.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Consumer Goods - White Goods #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Whirlpool #Whirlpool of India.
first published: Nov 3, 2022 09:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.