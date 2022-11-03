Whirlpool Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,611.54 crore, up 0.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,611.54 crore in September 2022 up 0.28% from Rs. 1,607.10 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.93 crore in September 2022 down 88.4% from Rs. 413.19 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 111.26 crore in September 2022 down 24.58% from Rs. 147.53 crore in September 2021.

Whirlpool EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.78 in September 2022 from Rs. 32.57 in September 2021.

Whirlpool shares closed at 1,545.50 on November 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given -4.47% returns over the last 6 months and -32.72% over the last 12 months.