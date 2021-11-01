Whirlpool Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,607.10 crore, up 0.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,607.10 crore in September 2021 up 0.48% from Rs. 1,599.47 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 413.19 crore in September 2021 up 206.82% from Rs. 134.67 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 147.53 crore in September 2021 down 31.7% from Rs. 216.00 crore in September 2020.

Whirlpool EPS has increased to Rs. 32.57 in September 2021 from Rs. 10.61 in September 2020.

Whirlpool shares closed at 2,214.70 on October 29, 2021 (BSE) and has given 0.09% returns over the last 6 months and 8.06% over the last 12 months.