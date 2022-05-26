 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Whirlpool Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,706.91 crore, down 4.07% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 10:57 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Whirlpool of India. are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,706.91 crore in March 2022 down 4.07% from Rs. 1,779.39 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.82 crore in March 2022 down 35.55% from Rs. 130.06 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 160.97 crore in March 2022 down 20.63% from Rs. 202.80 crore in March 2021.

Whirlpool EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.61 in March 2022 from Rs. 10.25 in March 2021.

Whirlpool shares closed at 1,497.15 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -32.37% returns over the last 6 months and -31.00% over the last 12 months.

Whirlpool of India.
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,706.91 1,541.95 1,779.39
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,706.91 1,541.95 1,779.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 998.19 716.51 1,178.97
Purchase of Traded Goods 281.01 111.73 334.72
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -123.80 237.11 -367.57
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 158.75 153.30 162.59
Depreciation 43.52 38.20 36.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 245.20 240.07 281.03
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 104.04 45.03 153.42
Other Income 13.41 17.76 13.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 117.45 62.79 166.57
Interest 4.60 1.68 0.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 112.85 61.11 166.34
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 112.85 61.11 166.34
Tax 28.37 16.92 42.52
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 84.48 44.19 123.82
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 84.48 44.19 123.82
Minority Interest -0.66 -0.34 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- 6.24
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 83.82 43.85 130.06
Equity Share Capital 126.87 126.87 126.87
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.61 3.46 10.25
Diluted EPS 6.61 3.46 10.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.61 3.46 10.25
Diluted EPS 6.61 3.46 10.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 26, 2022 10:44 am
