MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Whirlpool Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,779.39 crore, up 31.45% Y-o-Y

June 16, 2021 / 12:47 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Whirlpool of India. are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,779.39 crore in March 2021 up 31.45% from Rs. 1,353.62 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 130.06 crore in March 2021 up 40.85% from Rs. 92.34 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 202.80 crore in March 2021 up 24.7% from Rs. 162.63 crore in March 2020.

Whirlpool EPS has increased to Rs. 10.25 in March 2021 from Rs. 7.28 in March 2020.

Close

Whirlpool shares closed at 2,351.85 on June 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 8.93% returns over the last 6 months and 16.58% over the last 12 months.

Whirlpool of India.
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations1,779.391,493.981,353.62
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,779.391,493.981,353.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,178.97910.82847.01
Purchase of Traded Goods334.7288.46336.90
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-367.57-52.89-345.41
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost162.59168.40142.58
Depreciation36.2335.1135.74
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses281.03278.59235.56
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax153.4265.49101.24
Other Income13.1528.3625.65
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax166.5793.85126.89
Interest0.236.807.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax166.3487.05118.93
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax166.3487.05118.93
Tax42.5222.6831.52
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities123.8264.3787.41
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period123.8264.3787.41
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates6.246.994.93
Net P/L After M.I & Associates130.0671.3692.34
Equity Share Capital126.87126.87126.87
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.255.627.28
Diluted EPS10.255.627.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.255.627.28
Diluted EPS10.255.627.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Consumer Goods - White Goods #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Whirlpool #Whirlpool of India.
first published: Jun 16, 2021 12:44 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.