Whirlpool Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,081.00 crore, up 55.23% Y-o-Y

Aug 09, 2022 / 11:40 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Whirlpool of India. are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,081.00 crore in June 2022 up 55.23% from Rs. 1,340.61 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.73 crore in June 2022 up 228.22% from Rs. 25.51 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 163.49 crore in June 2022 up 135.34% from Rs. 69.47 crore in June 2021.

Whirlpool EPS has increased to Rs. 6.60 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.01 in June 2021.

Whirlpool shares closed at 1,787.40 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.48% returns over the last 6 months and -16.67% over the last 12 months.

Whirlpool of India.
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,081.00 1,706.91 1,340.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,081.00 1,706.91 1,340.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,261.69 998.19 797.83
Purchase of Traded Goods 222.35 281.01 150.35
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -12.81 -123.80 -50.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 164.15 158.75 157.56
Depreciation 46.69 43.52 33.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 313.85 245.20 229.46
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 85.08 104.04 22.37
Other Income 31.72 13.41 14.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 116.80 117.45 36.37
Interest 2.68 4.60 3.68
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 114.12 112.85 32.69
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 114.12 112.85 32.69
Tax 29.54 28.37 9.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 84.58 84.48 23.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 84.58 84.48 23.34
Minority Interest -0.85 -0.66 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- 2.17
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 83.73 83.82 25.51
Equity Share Capital 126.87 126.87 126.87
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.60 6.61 2.01
Diluted EPS 6.60 6.61 2.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.60 6.61 2.01
Diluted EPS 6.60 6.61 2.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 9, 2022 11:33 am
