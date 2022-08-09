Whirlpool Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,081.00 crore, up 55.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,081.00 crore in June 2022 up 55.23% from Rs. 1,340.61 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.73 crore in June 2022 up 228.22% from Rs. 25.51 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 163.49 crore in June 2022 up 135.34% from Rs. 69.47 crore in June 2021.

Whirlpool EPS has increased to Rs. 6.60 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.01 in June 2021.

Whirlpool shares closed at 1,787.40 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.48% returns over the last 6 months and -16.67% over the last 12 months.