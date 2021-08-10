Whirlpool Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,340.61 crore, up 30.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,340.61 crore in June 2021 up 30.53% from Rs. 1,027.05 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.51 crore in June 2021 up 61.97% from Rs. 15.75 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.47 crore in June 2021 up 14.2% from Rs. 60.83 crore in June 2020.

Whirlpool EPS has increased to Rs. 2.01 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.24 in June 2020.

Whirlpool shares closed at 2,144.85 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given -13.26% returns over the last 6 months and 3.58% over the last 12 months.