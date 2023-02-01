Whirlpool Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,302.46 crore, down 15.53% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Whirlpool of India. are:Net Sales at Rs 1,302.46 crore in December 2022 down 15.53% from Rs. 1,541.95 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.69 crore in December 2022 down 43.69% from Rs. 43.85 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.02 crore in December 2022 down 15.81% from Rs. 100.99 crore in December 2021.
Whirlpool EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.11 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.46 in December 2021.
|Whirlpool shares closed at 1,391.10 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.98% returns over the last 6 months and -24.14% over the last 12 months.
|Whirlpool of India.
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,302.46
|1,611.54
|1,541.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,302.46
|1,611.54
|1,541.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|843.58
|951.73
|716.51
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|123.96
|106.46
|111.73
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-75.16
|57.39
|237.11
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|156.32
|157.96
|153.30
|Depreciation
|44.90
|41.53
|38.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|209.72
|249.09
|240.07
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.86
|47.39
|45.03
|Other Income
|40.97
|22.34
|17.76
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|40.12
|69.73
|62.79
|Interest
|4.03
|2.73
|1.68
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|36.09
|67.00
|61.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|36.09
|67.00
|61.11
|Tax
|9.37
|17.98
|16.92
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|26.71
|49.02
|44.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|26.71
|49.02
|44.19
|Minority Interest
|-2.02
|-1.09
|-0.34
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|24.69
|47.93
|43.85
|Equity Share Capital
|126.87
|126.87
|126.87
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.11
|3.78
|3.46
|Diluted EPS
|2.11
|3.78
|3.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.11
|3.78
|3.46
|Diluted EPS
|2.11
|3.78
|3.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited