Whirlpool Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,302.46 crore, down 15.53% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 11:39 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Whirlpool of India. are:Net Sales at Rs 1,302.46 crore in December 2022 down 15.53% from Rs. 1,541.95 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.69 crore in December 2022 down 43.69% from Rs. 43.85 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.02 crore in December 2022 down 15.81% from Rs. 100.99 crore in December 2021.
Whirlpool EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.11 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.46 in December 2021. Whirlpool shares closed at 1,391.10 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.98% returns over the last 6 months and -24.14% over the last 12 months.
Whirlpool of India.
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1,302.461,611.541,541.95
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,302.461,611.541,541.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials843.58951.73716.51
Purchase of Traded Goods123.96106.46111.73
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-75.1657.39237.11
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost156.32157.96153.30
Depreciation44.9041.5338.20
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses209.72249.09240.07
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.8647.3945.03
Other Income40.9722.3417.76
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.1269.7362.79
Interest4.032.731.68
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax36.0967.0061.11
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax36.0967.0061.11
Tax9.3717.9816.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.7149.0244.19
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.7149.0244.19
Minority Interest-2.02-1.09-0.34
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates24.6947.9343.85
Equity Share Capital126.87126.87126.87
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.113.783.46
Diluted EPS2.113.783.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.113.783.46
Diluted EPS2.113.783.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
