Whirlpool Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,302.46 crore, down 15.53% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,302.46 1,611.54 1,541.95 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,302.46 1,611.54 1,541.95 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 843.58 951.73 716.51 Purchase of Traded Goods 123.96 106.46 111.73 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -75.16 57.39 237.11 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 156.32 157.96 153.30 Depreciation 44.90 41.53 38.20 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 209.72 249.09 240.07 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.86 47.39 45.03 Other Income 40.97 22.34 17.76 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.12 69.73 62.79 Interest 4.03 2.73 1.68 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 36.09 67.00 61.11 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 36.09 67.00 61.11 Tax 9.37 17.98 16.92 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 26.71 49.02 44.19 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 26.71 49.02 44.19 Minority Interest -2.02 -1.09 -0.34 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 24.69 47.93 43.85 Equity Share Capital 126.87 126.87 126.87 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.11 3.78 3.46 Diluted EPS 2.11 3.78 3.46 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.11 3.78 3.46 Diluted EPS 2.11 3.78 3.46 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --