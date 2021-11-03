Wheels Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 910.09 crore, up 78.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 910.09 crore in September 2021 up 78.76% from Rs. 509.12 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.20 crore in September 2021 up 185.33% from Rs. 7.43 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.61 crore in September 2021 up 63.42% from Rs. 40.76 crore in September 2020.

Wheels EPS has increased to Rs. 8.81 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.09 in September 2020.

Wheels shares closed at 718.00 on November 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given 58.99% returns over the last 6 months and 82.23% over the last 12 months.