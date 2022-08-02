Wheels Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,053.13 crore, up 57.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,053.13 crore in June 2022 up 57.28% from Rs. 669.60 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.66 crore in June 2022 up 5.23% from Rs. 10.13 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.24 crore in June 2022 down 1.28% from Rs. 50.89 crore in June 2021.

Wheels EPS has increased to Rs. 4.43 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.21 in June 2021.

Wheels shares closed at 725.00 on August 01, 2022 (NSE)