Wheels Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 711.96 crore, down 4.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 711.96 crore in June 2019 down 4.6% from Rs. 746.28 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.62 crore in June 2019 down 35.48% from Rs. 18.01 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.00 crore in June 2019 down 11.27% from Rs. 57.48 crore in June 2018.

Wheels EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.83 in June 2019 from Rs. 14.97 in June 2018.

Wheels shares closed at 583.20 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -29.12% returns over the last 6 months and -48.24% over the last 12 months.