Wheels Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,005.67 crore, up 57.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,005.67 crore in December 2021 up 57.13% from Rs. 640.04 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.60 crore in December 2021 up 71.67% from Rs. 12.00 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.21 crore in December 2021 up 29.31% from Rs. 52.75 crore in December 2020.

Wheels EPS has increased to Rs. 8.56 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.99 in December 2020.

Wheels shares closed at 701.10 on February 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.45% returns over the last 6 months and 47.96% over the last 12 months.