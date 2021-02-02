Wheels Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 640.04 crore, up 9.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 640.04 crore in December 2020 up 9.74% from Rs. 583.24 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.00 crore in December 2020 up 30.43% from Rs. 9.20 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.75 crore in December 2020 up 20.85% from Rs. 43.65 crore in December 2019.

Wheels EPS has increased to Rs. 4.99 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.82 in December 2019.

Wheels shares closed at 474.75 on February 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 15.57% returns over the last 6 months and -20.26% over the last 12 months.