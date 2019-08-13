Wheels India posts April-June quarter net at Rs 11.62 cr

Manufacturer of steel wheels, Wheels India, recorded standalone net profits at Rs 11.62 crore for the April-June 2019 quarter.

The city-based TVS Group company had recorded net profits at Rs 18.01 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

For the financial year ending March 31, 2019 net profits of the company were at Rs 75.67 crore.

Total revenue for the quarter under review stood at Rs 713.31 crore as against Rs 748.59 crore registered in the same period last fiscal.

For the financial year ending March 31, 2019 total revenue of the company was at Rs 3,188.84 crore.

Commenting on the financial performance, Wheels India, Managing Director, Srivats Ram, told PTI the windmill segment has shown a strong growth in Q1 both in the domestic and exports market.