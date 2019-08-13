App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2019 08:01 AM IST | Source: PTI

Wheels India posts April-June quarter net at Rs 11.62 cr

The city-based TVS Group company had recorded net profits at Rs 18.01 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Manufacturer of steel wheels, Wheels India, recorded standalone net profits at Rs 11.62 crore for the April-June 2019 quarter.

The city-based TVS Group company had recorded net profits at Rs 18.01 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

For the financial year ending March 31, 2019 net profits of the company were at Rs 75.67 crore.

Close

Total revenue for the quarter under review stood at Rs 713.31 crore as against Rs 748.59 crore registered in the same period last fiscal.

related news

For the financial year ending March 31, 2019 total revenue of the company was at Rs 3,188.84 crore.

Commenting on the financial performance, Wheels India, Managing Director, Srivats Ram, told PTI the windmill segment has shown a strong growth in Q1 both in the domestic and exports market.

"The railway segment where we forayed over the last year or so is also witnessing a strong growth. The air suspension business has done well in Q1 and will be a good growth driver for the company. We expect these segments to continue to grow for the rest of the year," he said.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 13, 2019 07:55 am

tags #earnings #Results

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.