Wheels Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,189.12 crore, up 22.2% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Wheels India are:Net Sales at Rs 1,189.12 crore in September 2022 up 22.2% from Rs. 973.08 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.94 crore in September 2022 down 41.98% from Rs. 20.58 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.48 crore in September 2022 down 16.82% from Rs. 67.90 crore in September 2021.
Wheels EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.96 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.55 in September 2021.
|Wheels shares closed at 621.25 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.05% returns over the last 6 months and -13.44% over the last 12 months.
|Wheels India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,189.12
|1,133.68
|973.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,189.12
|1,133.68
|973.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|962.29
|885.67
|745.23
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-85.20
|-43.10
|-40.39
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|110.85
|104.70
|93.86
|Depreciation
|18.00
|17.90
|25.94
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|144.90
|138.48
|107.14
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|38.28
|30.03
|41.30
|Other Income
|0.20
|4.02
|0.66
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|38.48
|34.05
|41.96
|Interest
|25.24
|22.08
|15.79
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|13.24
|11.97
|26.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|13.24
|11.97
|26.17
|Tax
|3.47
|2.99
|6.67
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|9.77
|8.98
|19.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|9.77
|8.98
|19.50
|Minority Interest
|1.14
|0.44
|0.42
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|1.03
|0.74
|0.66
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|11.94
|10.16
|20.58
|Equity Share Capital
|24.06
|24.06
|24.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.96
|4.22
|8.55
|Diluted EPS
|4.96
|4.22
|8.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.06
|4.22
|8.55
|Diluted EPS
|4.96
|4.22
|8.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited