Wheels Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,189.12 crore, up 22.2% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,189.12 1,133.68 973.08 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,189.12 1,133.68 973.08 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 962.29 885.67 745.23 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -85.20 -43.10 -40.39 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 110.85 104.70 93.86 Depreciation 18.00 17.90 25.94 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 144.90 138.48 107.14 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.28 30.03 41.30 Other Income 0.20 4.02 0.66 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.48 34.05 41.96 Interest 25.24 22.08 15.79 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.24 11.97 26.17 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 13.24 11.97 26.17 Tax 3.47 2.99 6.67 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.77 8.98 19.50 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.77 8.98 19.50 Minority Interest 1.14 0.44 0.42 Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.03 0.74 0.66 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 11.94 10.16 20.58 Equity Share Capital 24.06 24.06 24.06 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.96 4.22 8.55 Diluted EPS 4.96 4.22 8.55 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.06 4.22 8.55 Diluted EPS 4.96 4.22 8.55 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited