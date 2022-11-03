 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wheels Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,189.12 crore, up 22.2% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 03:32 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Wheels India are:Net Sales at Rs 1,189.12 crore in September 2022 up 22.2% from Rs. 973.08 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.94 crore in September 2022 down 41.98% from Rs. 20.58 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.48 crore in September 2022 down 16.82% from Rs. 67.90 crore in September 2021.
Wheels EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.96 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.55 in September 2021. Wheels shares closed at 621.25 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.05% returns over the last 6 months and -13.44% over the last 12 months.
Wheels India
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1,189.121,133.68973.08
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,189.121,133.68973.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials962.29885.67745.23
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-85.20-43.10-40.39
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost110.85104.7093.86
Depreciation18.0017.9025.94
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses144.90138.48107.14
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.2830.0341.30
Other Income0.204.020.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.4834.0541.96
Interest25.2422.0815.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.2411.9726.17
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax13.2411.9726.17
Tax3.472.996.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.778.9819.50
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.778.9819.50
Minority Interest1.140.440.42
Share Of P/L Of Associates1.030.740.66
Net P/L After M.I & Associates11.9410.1620.58
Equity Share Capital24.0624.0624.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.964.228.55
Diluted EPS4.964.228.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.064.228.55
Diluted EPS4.964.228.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Nov 3, 2022
