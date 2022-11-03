Wheels Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,189.12 crore, up 22.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,189.12 crore in September 2022 up 22.2% from Rs. 973.08 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.94 crore in September 2022 down 41.98% from Rs. 20.58 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.48 crore in September 2022 down 16.82% from Rs. 67.90 crore in September 2021.

Wheels EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.96 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.55 in September 2021.