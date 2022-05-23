 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wheels Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,187.73 crore, up 28.08% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 10:17 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Wheels India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,187.73 crore in March 2022 up 28.08% from Rs. 927.37 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.75 crore in March 2022 up 0.64% from Rs. 26.58 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.24 crore in March 2022 up 5.66% from Rs. 74.05 crore in March 2021.

Wheels EPS has increased to Rs. 11.12 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.05 in March 2021.

Wheels shares closed at 626.15 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.70% returns over the last 6 months and 26.91% over the last 12 months.

Wheels India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,187.73 1,076.58 927.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,187.73 1,076.58 927.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 918.34 841.75 670.94
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -29.61 -41.74 -9.91
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 100.09 98.77 86.75
Depreciation 25.59 25.55 24.98
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 126.89 110.74 106.40
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 46.43 41.51 48.21
Other Income 6.22 0.97 0.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 52.65 42.48 49.07
Interest 19.67 19.43 14.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 32.98 23.05 34.16
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 32.98 23.05 34.16
Tax 8.12 5.43 8.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 24.86 17.62 25.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 24.86 17.62 25.85
Minority Interest 0.85 0.74 -0.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.04 1.01 0.74
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 26.75 19.37 26.58
Equity Share Capital 24.06 24.06 24.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.12 8.05 11.05
Diluted EPS 11.12 8.05 11.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.12 8.05 11.05
Diluted EPS 11.12 8.05 11.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 23, 2022 10:00 am
