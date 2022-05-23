Wheels Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,187.73 crore, up 28.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,187.73 crore in March 2022 up 28.08% from Rs. 927.37 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.75 crore in March 2022 up 0.64% from Rs. 26.58 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.24 crore in March 2022 up 5.66% from Rs. 74.05 crore in March 2021.

Wheels EPS has increased to Rs. 11.12 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.05 in March 2021.

Wheels shares closed at 626.15 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.70% returns over the last 6 months and 26.91% over the last 12 months.