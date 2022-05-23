English
    Wheels Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,187.73 crore, up 28.08% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2022 / 10:17 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Wheels India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,187.73 crore in March 2022 up 28.08% from Rs. 927.37 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.75 crore in March 2022 up 0.64% from Rs. 26.58 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.24 crore in March 2022 up 5.66% from Rs. 74.05 crore in March 2021.

    Wheels EPS has increased to Rs. 11.12 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.05 in March 2021.

    Wheels shares closed at 626.15 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.70% returns over the last 6 months and 26.91% over the last 12 months.

    Wheels India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,187.731,076.58927.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,187.731,076.58927.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials918.34841.75670.94
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-29.61-41.74-9.91
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost100.0998.7786.75
    Depreciation25.5925.5524.98
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses126.89110.74106.40
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax46.4341.5148.21
    Other Income6.220.970.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax52.6542.4849.07
    Interest19.6719.4314.91
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax32.9823.0534.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax32.9823.0534.16
    Tax8.125.438.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.8617.6225.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.8617.6225.85
    Minority Interest0.850.74-0.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.041.010.74
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates26.7519.3726.58
    Equity Share Capital24.0624.0624.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.128.0511.05
    Diluted EPS11.128.0511.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.128.0511.05
    Diluted EPS11.128.0511.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: May 23, 2022 10:00 am
